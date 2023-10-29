PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2,029.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,290 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

