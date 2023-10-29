PFG Investments LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VYM opened at $98.71 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

