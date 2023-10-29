PFG Investments LLC Purchases 9,457 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,233 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $70.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

