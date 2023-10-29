PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

