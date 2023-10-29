PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $185.13 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $286.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

