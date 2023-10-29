PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

