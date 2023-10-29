PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,671 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

