PFG Investments LLC Sells 824 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,359.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,457,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $345.31 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.21.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

