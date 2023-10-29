PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PG&E updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-1.23 EPS.

PG&E Stock Down 0.4 %

PG&E stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 337,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,638,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,712,000 after purchasing an additional 981,907 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,767,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,547,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 190,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,125,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,459 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

