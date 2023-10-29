Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $87.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

