Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Cut by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

