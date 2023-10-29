Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.5 %

PM opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.