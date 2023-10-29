PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHXHF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF remained flat at $5.30 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.1109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

