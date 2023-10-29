Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

DOC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 2,039,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,017. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 219.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.