PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PICC Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCCY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,928. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

