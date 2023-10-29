PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.50

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as low as $8.21. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 40,444 shares traded.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.