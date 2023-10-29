Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

PNW stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $86.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,726.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

