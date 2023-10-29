Piper Sandler Boosts Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Price Target to $54.00

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NBN opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 141,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

