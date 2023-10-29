Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06, reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $134.67. 149,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,811. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $120.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,753,000 after buying an additional 125,659 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 107,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $8,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

