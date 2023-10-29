Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 149,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average is $138.63. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $120.97 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

