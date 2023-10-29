Piper Sandler Cuts Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target to $42.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFSC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 102,046 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 151,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.