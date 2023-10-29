Piper Sandler Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $84.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.38.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

