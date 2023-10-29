Piper Sandler Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

