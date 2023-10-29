Piper Sandler Increases Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $25.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

CBNK stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Scully purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 149.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

