Piper Sandler Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 47,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

