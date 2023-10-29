Piper Sandler Trims Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Target Price to $38.00

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Community Bank System stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.62. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,852.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian R. Ace bought 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,410 shares of company stock valued at $192,702. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

