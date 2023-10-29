Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stake Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 570,794 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Plains GP worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Plains GP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.64. 1,711,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,350. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

