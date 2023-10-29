Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PLBC opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 36.09%. Analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLBC. Raymond James began coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 183.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

