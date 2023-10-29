PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.40. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

