Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of PII opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.34. Polaris has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $294,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 69.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

