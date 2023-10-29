Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.77.

PII stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $369,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Polaris by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 1.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 15.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

