PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWUP. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $10,978,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

PWUP stock remained flat at $10.86 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

