Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,800 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.7 days.
Prada Stock Performance
Prada stock remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881. Prada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.
Prada Company Profile
