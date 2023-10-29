Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,800 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.7 days.

Prada Stock Performance

Prada stock remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881. Prada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

