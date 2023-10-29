Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners comprises 3.2% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Green Brick Partners worth $48,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.36. 245,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $59.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $456.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

