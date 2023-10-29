Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Primerica worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $314,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Primerica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PRI traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.27. 102,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,218. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.03. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.