Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Primerica worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $314,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.
Shares of PRI traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.27. 102,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,218. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.03. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.
In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
