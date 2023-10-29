Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

