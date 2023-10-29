Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of TMC the metals by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TMC the metals by 25.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

TMC the metals stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMC. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Featured Stories

