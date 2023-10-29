Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Short Interest Down 25.6% in October

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Procyon Price Performance

Shares of PCYN remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Procyon has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

About Procyon

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems in the United States. It provides advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions, as well as hand sanitizer under the AMERIGEL brand name.

