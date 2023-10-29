Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Short Interest Down 25.6% in October

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Procyon Price Performance
Shares of PCYN remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Procyon has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.31.
About Procyon
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procyon
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Procyon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procyon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.