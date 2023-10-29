Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 5.6 %

IPDN stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Professional Diversity Network

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $136,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

