Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of PPCB remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 696,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.