ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in October

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance
PBSFF remained flat at $8.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $10.64.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProSiebenSat.1 Media
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.