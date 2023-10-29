ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in October

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

PBSFF remained flat at $8.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

