PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.49

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and traded as high as $38.00. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 3,248 shares traded.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Trading Up 24.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.
