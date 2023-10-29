QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

QCOM traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. 7,291,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

