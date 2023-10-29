Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Quanterix by 6,788.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 734,306 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quanterix by 121.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 279,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, Director William P. Donnelly purchased 20,200 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,684.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.13 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTRX shares. SVB Securities upgraded Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

