Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.80.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.