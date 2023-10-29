Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,179,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

Shares of RAIFF opened at $15.50 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

