Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

