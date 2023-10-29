Raymond James Cuts Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target to C$0.70

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Parkit Enterprise Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of PKT opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. Parkit Enterprise has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$107.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.73.
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
