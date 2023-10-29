Raymond James Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $147.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.72. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.84 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,920. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.