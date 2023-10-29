RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,519.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RBA opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $67.77.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.